A Candid Conversation Amidst Chaos and Manufactured Controversy with Dr. Robert Malone. | Ep.2
We The Patriots USA
Published Yesterday |

Doing the right thing isn't always an easy path, attacks can harm not just a person, but the message. Dr. Malone and Kristen Meghan discuss how a purposeful divide can hinder important goals and movements. How is Dr. Malone personally doing? Find out what Dr. Malone thinks about the latest Project Veritas release and see a more candid and softer side of this champion in truth.Show more


At the time of this interview, Pfizer had not yet released a statement. On 1/27/2023, Pfizer shared the following response: https://tinyurl.com/Pfizerstatement


Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan


Find more from Dr. Malone:

https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD

http://rwmalonemd.substack.com

http://maloneinstitute.org

http://rwmalonemd.com


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW


iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries


Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan


Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV


Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


