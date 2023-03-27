Create New Account
Astronaut Michael Collins Recalls the View of Earth From the Moon
Published 17 hours ago

Astronaut Michael Collins Recalls the View of Earth From the MoonMichael Collins passed away in 2021

Fifty years ago, as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin bounced on the moon’s surface below, Apollo 11 Command Module Pilot Michael Collins briefly disappeared behind the lunar disk, becoming the first person to experience space entirely alone. As we set our sights on the stars, space travelers will need to cope with ever longer stretches—months, years, and beyond—in the lonely environs of the cosmos. What will that take? What will that be like? How will it affect who we are? Join Michael Collins and fellow astronauts for a whirlwind journey boldly going where only a handful of humans have gone before

Keywords
moonapollo 11lunar moduleastronaut michael collinsview of earth

