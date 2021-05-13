Tom Cotton: Tony Fauci & His Agency Need To Provide Answers to American People

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5/12/2021 Tom Cotton: Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Francis Collins, or maybe both would have invoked the footnote in the moratorium on funding of gain-of-function research during the Obama administration in order to keep the money flowing to the Wuhan lab. Tony Fauci and his agency need to provide answers to the American people about what role they may have played in funding research in these laboratories.