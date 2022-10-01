Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Workings of Divine Protection

VA #118 Creator Reveals the Workings of Divine Protection





Description:

Is divine protection given to everyone, even non-believers, to assist their life mission? Do negative extraterrestrial interlopers have a divine life plan before they incarnate? Do people with heavy karmic burdens from prior lifetimes get extra protection? Can you give us examples of a miracle save? How does the divine protect someone engaged in something non-divine, like combat? How many times during an average life does the divine prevent an untimely death? Creator explains ways to amplify prayer and divine healing requests to obtain divine protection for today’s hazards. Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/