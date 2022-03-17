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“If you want to completely take over a planet the first thing that you have to do is take out the Alpha males”.
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59 views • March 17, 2022
Max Spiers By flooding our food, water and skies with toxic chemicals, poisoning medicine and pharmaceuticals, controlling the narrative of mainstream media, brainwashing viewers with movies, spreading pornography all over the internet and pushing LGTBQ community and “glorifying” paedophila.
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if you want to completely take over a planetthe first thing that you have to do is take out the alpha malesmax spiers by flooding our foodwater and skies with toxic chemicalspoisoning medicine and pharmaceuticalscontrolling the narrative of mainstream mediabrainwashing viewers with moviesspreading pornography all over the internet and pushing lgtbq community and glorifying paedophila
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