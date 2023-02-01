Gene edited food, one Health agenda, the WHO International Health Regulations - Elze van Hamelen

Dig It! #173: With Special Guest Elze van Hamelen





In this week's podcast we are joined by special guest, researcher and reporter, Elze van Hamelen to discuss the One Health agenda, the WHO International Health Regulations, gene edited food, lab grown meat, mRNA injections for animals and more.

Find and support Elze's work here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/elze-van-hamelen

https://deanderekrant.nl/nieuws/eu-stuurt-aan-op-deregulering-nieuwe-genetische-technieken-2022-10-16

https://vanhamelen.eu/en/blog-2/





