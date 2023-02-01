Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gene edited food, one Health agenda, the WHO International Health Regulations - Elze van Hamelen
14 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 15 days ago |

Dig It! #173: With Special Guest Elze van Hamelen


In this week's podcast we are joined by special guest, researcher and reporter, Elze van Hamelen to discuss the One Health agenda, the WHO International Health Regulations, gene edited food, lab grown meat, mRNA injections for animals and more.

Find and support Elze's work here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/elze-van-hamelen

https://deanderekrant.nl/nieuws/eu-stuurt-aan-op-deregulering-nieuwe-genetische-technieken-2022-10-16

https://vanhamelen.eu/en/blog-2/


Grab a copy of Corey Lynn's book: The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports

bit.ly/3ns038R


Subscribe to The Solution Series

www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series/


Take Charge of Your Future! Daily Necessities in One Great Place

bit.ly/3Pjuzxa


Shop with Patriots and Ditch Big Box Stores! USA Made

bit.ly/3AAJrQZ


Support & Follow Corey's Digs

Investigative Reports & Resources: www.coreysdigs.com/

Gab: gab.com/CoreysDigs

Truth Social: truthsocial.com/@CoreysDigs

Patreon: www.patreon.com/coreysdigs

Paypal: www.paypal.me/CoreyDigs

Merch & other support: www.coreysdigs.com/support/

The Bookshop - Download Reports: www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/

All Links: libertylinks.io/CoreyDigs


Support & Follow The Sharp Edge via H1veM1nd

YouTube: bit.ly/2VN4xse

Gab: gab.com/TheSharpEdge1


Dig It! Podcast also available on:

GabTV: tv.gab.com/channel/CoreysDigs

TheFoxHole: thefoxhole.app/#/home

Pilled: pilled.net/#/profile/86538

Rumble: rumble.com/c/CoreysDigs

Bitchute: bit.ly/2uvHSHq

Odysee: odysee.com/@CoreysDigs

iHeart Radio: ihr.fm/2uw6bEM

Stitcher: bit.ly/2TN0MEa

Soundcloud: bit.ly/37irTuF

Spotify: spoti.fi/36o2QoO

TuneIn: bit.ly/2GmEjpi


TOOLS FOR DIGGERS:

BIG Resources: www.coreysdigs.com/resources/

Declassified Docs: www.coreysdigs.com/the-file-drawer/

Background Search Database: bit.ly/2VGKsmB

VPN: bit.ly/3bk2VMN


Music by:

Oracle by Peyruis @peyruis

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: bit.ly/2PfuT2G


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket