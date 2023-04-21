Subway Struggles to Find Buyers for Its Fast Food Empire

Subway's sale auction draws little attention with fast food giants opting out, while #PE firms like @BainCapVC and @CDRBuilds show interest.
#Subway is now valued at $7B, a far cry from the $10B expected.
#FireSale #FastFood #Auction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.