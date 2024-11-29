BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🥩 The Truth About Fake Meat: Protect Yourself and Support Real Farmers
173 views • 5 months ago

🥩 The Truth About Fake Meat: Protect Yourself and Support Real Farmers

Did you know 3D-printed meat is being pushed as an alternative to real food? Companies claim it’s made with just a few ingredients, but can you trust that? Fake meat opens the door for hidden additives, including MRNA technology, which can end up in your body without your consent. Grocery stores are no longer safe—you need to know where your food comes from. It’s time to take control of your health. Find local farmers who raise animals and grow produce using natural, healthy practices.

Visit them, see their methods, and make informed choices for you and your family. If you can't go local, one of our go-to sources is Grass Roots Farmer's Co-op: https://grassrootscoop.com/r?id=v366ac 🌱

#CleanMeat #RealFood #SupportFarmers #NaturalLiving #ExposeFakeFood #HealthAwareness #FoodFreedom #ProtectYourFamily #MichaelGibsonAlliance


organicnatural livingreal foodsmall farmersclean meatfarmer co-opsupport farmers
