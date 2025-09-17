BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk & God's holy 7th day Sabbath
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
69 views • 23 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 16, 2025.


The assassination of Charlie Kirk, a Christian man, a conservative, a family man...and a 7th day Sabbath keeper was devastating. Like millions of others, I was in shock following the announcement of the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025.


Let’s all remember that Charlie, a few days prior to his assassination, was critical of the state of Israel and their direct involvement in Gaza. Is the Mossad behind this tragedy? Who knows. Only God knows.


The fact that Charlie was a worldwide social media personality, a conservative and more important, a Christian, this will undoubtedly help Christians and conservatives to have a greater appreciation of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.


In ending, we all know that Charlie had a God-given talent to speak eloquently and to hold debates with those who hate God. However, I must admit that I was pleasantly surprised when I found out that Charlie was a 7th day Sabbath observing follower of Christ. Amen to that.


And now, we can say in earnest that this Sabbath vs SUNday debate has been ignited thanks to Charlie’s popularity as a respected conservative and Christian speaker for his public support of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11. Again, amen to that.


Undoubtedly, more biblical followers of Christ will come forward, not fearing what man can do to them, and start doing the right thing by observing God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment and uplift God and His holy divine law of love, truth and righteousness, His holy ten commandments.


Let’s all remember that God’s holy and permanent 7th day Sabbath commandment will be observed for eternity as all flesh shall come before God to worship Him from one Sabbath to another in Isaiah 66:23.


Thank you Abba Father for Charlie Kirk and His love for Christ, Who is Lord of the Sabbath.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacharlie kirksabbathson of god7th day sabbathyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
