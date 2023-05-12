Pitiful Animal

Only 8 weeks old, but Mattie had had to live a lonely life and experience many sufferings in life.

When I found him, he was almost lifeless, his head full of flies and maggots.

Mattie's two ears and one eye were eaten by maggots.

Mattie was rushed to the emergency room in time and his wound was cleaned and treated.

He ate and it seemed that life had returned.

He was safe then and would be given the best possible care.

We really didn't think this boy would survive.

The next morning, when he woke up Mattie seemed petrified.

The boy sat shrunk in the bed.

When I touched him, he was startled by fear.

The vet said that Mattie needed a head reconstruction.

But because his body was already too weak, he wouldn't be able to cope with the anesthetic.

Mattie's situation was not very good.

After a few days of trying to get treatment we were still standing still.

His head was still swollen and he was still just sitting awkwardly and tiredly.

This was what worried me the most.

What happened to Mattie if he couldn't recover.

I was excited to be able to give you some great news.

Last week I was afraid that he would not regain his sight after the injury.

But then Mattie began to see light and move his eyes.

From the horror and sadness of the previous week, he already knew how to love.

Mattie and Obi, two innocent dogs, were born into a world where no one wanted them.

Both dogs received comfort from each other and grew stronger every day.

Life was always better with a friend by your side.

It was thanks to Obi's encouragement that Mattie overcame all challenges.

That morning, little Mattie took her first steps.

A sight we dared not hope for a few weeks ago.

With the outpouring of love and prayers, the real miracle happened.

Despite having suffered a lot in his short life.

But Mattie's tiny body had resisted it all and was beginning to heal.

He still had a way to go but he was definitely on the right track.

He would continue to improve and grow stronger and stronger.

I believed this precious boy had already stolen the hearts of many people.

Mattie's story touched my heart.

