Kash Patel -- "The Plot Against the President" Trailer

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Watch FULL MOVIE here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6f8BoeR7bn6J/ https://vimeo.com/ondemand/plotagains... Director: Amanda Milius Writer: Lee Smith (based on the book by) Starring: Michael Anton, Mike Cernovich, Tom Fitton
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
#PATP #PATPMovie #ThePlotAgainstThePresident #TrumpRussiaHoax #Russiagate #JackLanger #KashPatel #AdamSchiff #SchiffMemo #DemocratMemo #Obamagate