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THE 144,000 THRID TEMPLE IS BUILT WITHIN
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34 views • June 21, 2022
THE THIRD TEMPLE IS BUILT WITHIN YOU
GOD WILL TRAIN YOUR SPIRIT TO BE LIKE
HIS
ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS KEEP STANDING
AND
WHEN YOU GET KNOCKED DOWN YOU GET BACK UP AND KEEP STANDING
✌MUCH GRACE AN PEACE AND FORBEARANCE
TO YOU AND YOURS
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