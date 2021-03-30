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The medical community has it completely wrong when it comes to optimizing our health!
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30 views • March 30, 2021
Dr. Serge interviews Dr. Robert A. Rakowski who is talking about how the medical community has it completely wrong when it comes to optimizing our health! He is covering the 4 main factors that we need to address in order to regain our health!
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