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EPISODE 280: RIGGED
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730 views • August 12, 2022
Vaxxed or UnVaxxed, It’s Back To School; HHS Escalates MonkeyPox ; HighWire Premiers New Series, ‘Rigged’, with the Tragic Account of Maddie De Garay; ICAN Obtains New Insurance Data
Guests: Stephanie & Patrick De Garay, Aaron Siri, Esq.
AIRDATE: August 11, 2022
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