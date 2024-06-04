BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Psycho killer says non VAXX poisoned people killed 200-300k people in the U.S.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9982 followers
383 views • 11 months ago

FAUCI BLAMES UNVACCINATED FOR KILLING 200-300K PEOPLE IN THE U.S. BECAUSE THEY LISTENED TO ‘PODCASTERS’ AND ‘CONSPIRACY THEORISTS’

‘Some have done studies ...’

Jun 3, 2024 6:00 PM

Here's the real video, without the toilets full of poop that I added.

https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/fauci-blames-unvaccinated-for-killing-200-300k-people-in-the-us-becaus

EXCERPT:

GARCIA: "Do you think the American public should listen to America's brightest and best doctors and scientists, or instead listen to podcasters, conspiracy theorists, and unhinged Facebook memes?"

FAUCI: "No. Listening to people who you've just described is going to do nothing but harm people, because they will deprive themselves of life saving interventions, which has happened.”

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide.


