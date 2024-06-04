Psycho killer says non VAXX poisoned people killed 200-300k people in the U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAUCI BLAMES UNVACCINATED FOR KILLING 200-300K PEOPLE IN THE U.S. BECAUSE THEY LISTENED TO ‘PODCASTERS’ AND ‘CONSPIRACY THEORISTS’
Jun 3, 2024 6:00 PM
https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/fauci-blames-unvaccinated-for-killing-200-300k-people-in-the-us-becaus
GARCIA: "Do you think the American public should listen to America's brightest and best doctors and scientists, or instead listen to podcasters, conspiracy theorists, and unhinged Facebook memes?"
FAUCI: "No. Listening to people who you've just described is going to do nothing but harm people, because they will deprive themselves of life saving interventions, which has happened.”
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide.