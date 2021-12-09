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Memology 101: Smoke Weed Every Day - 'California Has Fallen' [08.12.2021]
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60 views • December 09, 2021
'Thanks, Governor Newsom.'
107,536 views Dec 8, 2021
Memology 101 - 453K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yXM29HqhJbE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
107,536 views Dec 8, 2021
Memology 101 - 453K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yXM29HqhJbE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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