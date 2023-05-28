Watch For Increasing End Times Signs!

Today we'll be comparing and contrasting Joel 2 with Revelation 6 to forewarn you of increasing signs noted in each book. It's my contention that a simple form of revival will occur before the Sixth Deal and then the final seven years begin based on the sequence of Joel 2:28-31. That means we are in that Window of Revival for about seven more years! Joel 2 offers other insights that may be gleaned. Join us!

