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GRAPHENE OXIDE: A WAY TO KILL AND CONTROL?
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457 views • July 23, 2021
SilasSpeaks



A Discussion, partially repurposed from an enlightening Daily Expose article (link in the description), in which Graphene Oxide is put on full display. I will not be able to include all the references here, due to word capacity; most are on La Quinta Columna (link in description). Daily Expose article (repurposed source) -
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/10/the-real-pandemic-covid-19-or-graphene-oxide-poisonous-nano-material-found-in-covid-vaccines-and-face-masks/

References:
Hemostatic (ability to quicken clotting) applications of Graphene -
http://vu2004.admin.hosting8.ing.udec.cl/Proyectos/investigacion-con-grafeno-con-aplicaciones-hemostaticas/

The Covid-19 PCR test - A dose of nanoparticles for your brain? -
https://tsg-referendum.ch/fr/le-test-pcr-covid-19-une-dose-de-nanoparticules-pour-votre-cerveau/

GRAPHENE MASKS (still being sold) -
https://www.graphenemasks.co.uk/product/graphene-masks/

New Graphene Flagship Study Predicts Greater Graphene Market Penetration by 2025 -
https://smart-lighting.es/estudio-graphene-flagship-mayor-mercado-grafeno-2025/

SOON WE WILL CONSUME FOOD WITH EDIBLE GRAPHENE (to track what you are eating) -
https://cincodias.elpais.com/cincodias/2018/03/01/lifestyle/1519926207_342577.html

Deciphering the magnetism of graphene -
https://www.usc.es/ciqus/es/noticias/descifrando-el-magnetismo-del-grafeno

Remote control of brain activity with heated nanoparticles -
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2015/mar/24/remote-control-brain-activity-nanoparticles

Using Graphene as a "drug-delivery" system -
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1742706120303305

Graphene utilized as immunostimulant (vaccine) -
https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2016/nr/c5nr09208f#!divAbstract

Graphene and next-generation batteries: the most innovative technologies that the EU will bring to the Mobile World Congress -
https://www.eldiario.es/tecnologia/comision-europea-world-mobile-congress_1_1059187.html

The invention in the US aims to inject an invisible "vaccination card" -
https://www.france24.com/es/20191218-invento-en-eeuu-pretende-inyectar-un-carn%C3%A9-de-vacunaci%C3%B3n-invisible

Bill Gates wants graphene condoms -
https://www.lavanguardia.com/tecnologia/innovacion/20131121/54393708105/bill-gates-quiere-condones-grafeno.html?utm_term=botones_sociales

Turkey advances first intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 -
https://www.aa.com.tr/es/mundo/turqu%C3%ADa-avanza-en-la-primera-vacuna-intranasal-contra-la-covid-19/2193220

Magnetic Nanoparticles that can Remotely Modulate Neural Circuits -
https://www.labroots.com/trending/chemistry-and-physics/15530/scientists-developed-magnetic-nanoparticles-remotely-modulate-neural-circuits

"NanoGrafi", graphene producer turned vaccine maker -
https://nanografi.com/graphene/

Aerosolized Graphene -
https://pdm.com.co/el-grafeno-en-aerosol-es-aun-mas-fuerte/

"This is not a vaccine but a dose of pure graphene oxide into the vein." -
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide.html

Effects of Nano-Graphene Oxide on Testis, Epididymis, and Fertility of Wistar Rats -
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/315776736_Effects_of_Nano-Graphene_Oxide_on_Testis_Epididymis_and_Fertility_of_Wistar_Rats

Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials -
https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2019/nh/c8nh00318a#!divAbstract

Superparamagnetic nanoparticle delivery of DNA vaccine -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/

Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier (Patent) -
https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en

All about graphene: what it is used for, the dangers and its side effects -
https://www.20minutos.es/noticia/4658080/0/todo-sobre-grafeno-para-que-se-usa-peligros-efectos-secundarios/?autoref=true

Enzymatic biodegradation of Graphene -
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/08/180823113613.htm

graphene for water purification -
https://grafeno.co/nuevo-proceso-utiliza-grafeno-para-la-purificacion-del-agua/

GO DETECTION IN AQUEOUS SUSPENSION - chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/
https://gadowskiwitold.pl/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/20210625_Pfizer-Graphene-Mic-roscope-version-inglesa.pdf

La Quinta Columna -
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

GO and lung cancer -
https://francis.naukas.com/2009/10/29/nanotoxicologia-respirar-nanotubos-de-carbono-produce-fibrosis-pulmonar-una-causa-de-cancer-de-pulmon/

Fuzzy graphene for neuron control -
https://www.nature.com/articles/s42254-020-0202-8

Human Augmentation by UK Gov. -
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm

Heart inflammation via GO -
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcell.2021.616888/full

Frequency weaponry (declassified US doc.)chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbd
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brainmaskvaccine5gcontrolkillblood clotsnanoparticlesinjectiongraphene oxide
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