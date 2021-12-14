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20 lbs of crap in a 10 lb bag. A breakdown of the medical tyranny in Qld, Australia. Unjabbed to be locked out on Dec 17, 2021.
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10 views • December 14, 2021
Breakdown of the Public Health and Social Measures linked to vaccination status direction. Queensland, Australia.

Which takes effect 0500 December 17, 2021.

Breakdown of the Queensland governments' plan to "Unite Families'
The so called "Border Re-Opening' on December 13, 2021.

Chief Health Officer's powers extended to April 2022. Queensland, Australia.

The Medical Apartheid.

https://www.health.qld.gov.au/system-governance/legislation/cho-public-health-directions-under-expanded-public-health-act-powers/public-health-and-social-measures-linked-to-vaccination-status-direction?_cldee=c2hhcm9uQHZhcnNpdHlncmFwaGljcy5jb20uYXU%3d&;recipientid=contact-7781f7bfc9aeea11a812000d3a798988-56bd80a67d5b4b4c9a6170c5e641b49b&esid=780307c8-e057-ec11-8f8f-00224815a453

FAQ's

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/queensland-restrictions-update/public-health-and-social-measures-linked-to-vaccination-status

Changes to requirements for close and casual contacts on January 1st, 2022. PDF in link.

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/queensland-restrictions-update/changes-to-requirements-for-close-and-casual-contacts?_cldee=c2hhcm9uQHZhcnNpdHlncmFwaGljcy5jb20uYXU%3d&;recipientid=contact-7781f7bfc9aeea11a812000d3a798988-e82921b953fb480fa2e3caa97791128d&esid=08f648e1-1b5a-ec11-8f8f-002248d3a76c

Business restrictions for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland. PDF for segregation tick & flick sheet in link.

https://www.business.qld.gov.au/running-business/covid-19-restrictions/current

'Unite Families' & 'Border Re-Opening) PDF in link.

https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/queenslands-covid19-vaccine-plan/queenslands-covid19-vaccine-plan

Where are the hotspots/border zones?

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/hotspots-covid-19#declared-hotspots

Fair Work Ombudsman.

https://coronavirus.fairwork.gov.au/

CHO's powers extended in Queensland.

https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/politics/queensland/chief-health-officer-s-extraordinary-powers-extended-for-eight-more-months-20210902-p58o7x.html

Covid Safe Micro-Credentials, a TAFE Course for segregation.

https://tafeqld.edu.au/courses/ways-you-can-study/micro-credentials/index.html?&;_cldee=c2hhcm9uQHZhcnNpdHlncmFwaGljcy5jb20uYXU%3d&recipientid=contact-7781f7bfc9aeea11a812000d3a798988-56bd80a67d5b4b4c9a6170c5e641b49b&esid=780307c8-e057-ec11-8f8f-00224815a453

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