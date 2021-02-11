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Report from Red Square - US Failures Buried in Calls for Violence.
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50 views • February 11, 2021
Original: https://vimeo.com/99355469
6 years ago
The worldwide failures of US policy are not being reported in the mainstream media. As each blunder of the State Department and CIA unfolds the people are told to direct their anger not towards those who have failed us but at the ever present "evil boogie man" over in Syria or Russia or anywhere else but Washington where the real blame must be placed.
6 years ago
The worldwide failures of US policy are not being reported in the mainstream media. As each blunder of the State Department and CIA unfolds the people are told to direct their anger not towards those who have failed us but at the ever present "evil boogie man" over in Syria or Russia or anywhere else but Washington where the real blame must be placed.
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