''Welcome to HELL'' - Iran announced the Capture of U.S. Servicemen in IRAQ and on the KHARG Island

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Meanwhile, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, with 3,500 US Marines on board, has arrived in the Middle East for possible participation in a large-scale ground operation against Iran. By the way, commenting on the arrival of the American Marines, the Iranian newspaper 'Tehran Times' warned the United States of severe consequences, choosing the phrase "Welcome to hell" for the title of its article. Moreover, the day before, representatives of the Iranian Security Council officially confirmed that pro-Iranian forces had captured several American soldiers in neighboring Iraq. ................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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