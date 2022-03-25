© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happiness
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 25, 2022
- Notes -
If you are looking for a friend, the best way is to be a friend.
If you are looking for happiness, the best way is to care about others needs and to lift others up.
Do not look for happiness, those are most miserable people serving their own needs.
Happiness is those who care and looking for needs of others, and lift others up. These people tend to have a deep relationship with Christ.
God's will is that we depend on Him, and then we will be Happy.
The way to know God's will is to see what doors open, and what doors close.
When I try to open my own doors to serve my own needs, frustration sets in.
Then I'm not happy.
When I struggle to find the open doors after a door has closed, that is were God is at work.
That is when I find happiness.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
If you are looking for a friend, the best way is to be a friend.
If you are looking for happiness, the best way is to care about others needs and to lift others up.
Do not look for happiness, those are most miserable people serving their own needs.
Happiness is those who care and looking for needs of others, and lift others up. These people tend to have a deep relationship with Christ.
God's will is that we depend on Him, and then we will be Happy.
The way to know God's will is to see what doors open, and what doors close.
When I try to open my own doors to serve my own needs, frustration sets in.
Then I'm not happy.
When I struggle to find the open doors after a door has closed, that is were God is at work.
That is when I find happiness.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.