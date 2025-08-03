BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
First Woman get Chip-Neuralink- Let's MEET "P8 and P9"
PROMOGIRL07
PROMOGIRL07
113 views • 21 hours ago

Date of Video: August 2, 2025 This isn't a SCI FI article, it is NOW and OUR FUTURE!! You've been warned. Elon Musk has just revealed new updates about Neuralink’s human trials—including the first female patient to receive a brain chip implant. In this video, I break down everything we know about Neuralink Patients P8 and P9, what the implants mean, and why this matters. 👁️ Are we witnessing the future of human evolution—or the beginning of something more dangerous?

Keywords
chipneuralinkfirst woman chipped
