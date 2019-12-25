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Die Clearing Transmissionen - Einleitung in die Gehirn Transmission
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160 views • December 25, 2019
Jedes Material wird durch Informationelle Strukturen aus freie Energie geformt. Entferne diese Information und, laut theorie, das Material wird sofort in frei Energie zurückgewandelt.
Theorie sagt auch, daß die natürliche Resonanz und Dissonanz es erlauben würde pauschal alles was ein Organ beschädigt gleich so zu entfernen.
Die Praxis zeigt Tausendfach, daß diese Transmissionen auch hervorragend funktionieren.
https://www.clearingtransmissionen.de
Theorie sagt auch, daß die natürliche Resonanz und Dissonanz es erlauben würde pauschal alles was ein Organ beschädigt gleich so zu entfernen.
Die Praxis zeigt Tausendfach, daß diese Transmissionen auch hervorragend funktionieren.
https://www.clearingtransmissionen.de
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