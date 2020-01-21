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Black Guns Matter
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114 views • January 21, 2020
The media tried to spread rumors that the recent open carry 2nd Amendment March held in Richmond, Virginia was a white supremacist gathering. Nothing could be further from the truth. Millennial Millie interviews several Black Americans about gun rights and feel about Governor Northam's new strict gun control laws.
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Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off! --> https://bit.ly/389QphM
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Banned.video
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