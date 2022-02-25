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Running for Congress Against a RINO Republican In Florida
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40 views • February 25, 2022
Brian Perras, who is running for Congress against a Republican In Name Only (RINO) Republican in Florida, talked with The New American’s Alex Newman at the We Stand America event on the Texas-Mexico border. He stated that there’s an establishment RINO Republican party that is in control of Florida that is doing an awful job and that he believes has sold out. For example, according to Mr. Perras, the Republican Party is preventing passage of constitutional carry in Florida.
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