© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Building My Home Gym! Goodbye Bodyweight
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • June 25, 2020
How to set up your home gym with simple equipments
Additional things you may need
1. Workout/Floor Mat (this is a must but I forgot to mention this in the video)
2. Resistance band
3. Barbell with a Squat Rack (this is the final piece of equipment to make a home gym complete! this requires more space and more investment)
Additional things you may need
1. Workout/Floor Mat (this is a must but I forgot to mention this in the video)
2. Resistance band
3. Barbell with a Squat Rack (this is the final piece of equipment to make a home gym complete! this requires more space and more investment)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.