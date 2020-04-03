Part 2 Mark of Beast Tattoo Vaccine

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Rapture of children:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Uzgy18tuoNAIYQ14RebtExTKjkFL9i4C/view
5G in schools:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/are-5g-biometric-systems-being-covertly-installed-during-lockdown-where-you-live/5707159/amp
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEtQsS2MrTHiFVyvplZGwhwJw1tElZOC_
Tracking Armbands:
https://youtu.be/lg_t-p4rsN4
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bluetooth-enabled-armbands-tracking-apps-to-keep-tabs-on-americans-infected-with-coronavirus/
https://www.google.com/amp/s/qz.com/1822215/hong-kong-uses-tracking-wristbands-for-coronavirus-quarantine/amp/
Train crash:
https://abc7.com/officials-engineer-tried-to-smash-train-into-usns-mercy/6069395/
Another confirmation:
https://444prophecynews.com/coronavirus-vaccine-do-not-take-jonathan-theiben/
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