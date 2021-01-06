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'UK Going Door to Door Killing Chickens - Bird Flu as Cover Story'
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52 views • January 06, 2021
The UK's DEFRA (Dept for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) is gassing chickens of residents in "zones" near detected cases of bird flu. Some farms are stopping sales or closing, due to this authoritarian overreach in the name of "public safety." This is absolutely an attack on your ability to grow food for your family, and sadly is not unique to the UK -- we must stop it. Christian breaks it down.
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