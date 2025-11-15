US still suffers from COVID vaccines - ex-BlackRock insider, Ed Dowd, with Neil Oliver, GBNews

US still suffers from COVID vaccines—ex-BlackRock insider

Neil Oliver is joined by data analyst Ed Dowd to discuss the state of the global economy and Western leaders' use of 'social control' to facilitate 'great monetary reset'.

💬 "Unfortunately, the work I did about the ‘Covid Vaccines’ suggests to us there’s ongoing damage… Disabilities in the US continue to rise—now there are 6 million more disabled people in the US, so [in total] we have 36 million people. We have a sick population that’s getting sicker," Ed Dowd says in an interview.

The same situation can be seen in Europe too, particularly in the UK, he adds.