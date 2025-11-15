US still suffers from COVID vaccines - ex-BlackRock insider, Ed Dowd, with Neil Oliver, GBNews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US still suffers from COVID vaccines—ex-BlackRock insider
Neil Oliver is joined by data analyst Ed Dowd to discuss the state of the global economy and Western leaders' use of 'social control' to facilitate 'great monetary reset'.
💬 "Unfortunately, the work I did about the ‘Covid Vaccines’ suggests to us there’s ongoing damage… Disabilities in the US continue to rise—now there are 6 million more disabled people in the US, so [in total] we have 36 million people. We have a sick population that’s getting sicker," Ed Dowd says in an interview.
The same situation can be seen in Europe too, particularly in the UK, he adds.