Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Ganache Glaze health and fitness Cake Homemade. #indulovecooking

Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Ganache Glaze Cake Homemade.
***The cake (16cm round pan)
60g cocoa powder
200ml hot coffee
150g all purpose flour
1tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1 pinch of salt
2 eggs
170g sugar
75ml milk
60g oil
1 tbsp vanilla
1 tbsp vinegar
***Chocolate butter cream
300g room temperature butter
50g cocoa powder
200g powdered sugar (you can add up to 300g if you want more sweet)
80g dark chocolate (finely chopped)
60g heavy cream
***Chocolate ganache glaze
130g dark chocolate (finely chopped)
130g heavy cream (boiled
