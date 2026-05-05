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The "Pledge of Allegiance" is recited by Chaplain & Dr. Ann M. Wolf to a background of beautiful orchestration, written & arranged by her producer, Tracy Collins. The public is welcome to embed or stream this directly from this official channel for personal or public, non-profit commemorations.
"Pledge of Allegiance" is from the album, "Speak of Freedom" by Ann M. Wolf For artist info: https://annmwolf.info/
Video footage by license: Envato Pro & Pond5