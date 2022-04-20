About the Current Situation of Hong Kong and Taiwan

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Basically, they want to force Hong Kong people kneel down.If Li Jiachao got elected as head of Hong Kong, once Li get elected, Hong Kong will be relaxed a lot, will be less virus, less tests. Just simple like that. I can tell you guys for sure, the CCP sold their dronesto company in Australia, then, this Australian company sold it to Taiwan.