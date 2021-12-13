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TPV EP 01 - Intro To TPV
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16 views • December 13, 2021
Welcome to The Peoples Voices. A show by the people for the people where conversations are not limited.
Our names are Terrence Bishundayal [aka Bruther Luv], Michael Thomas [aka Redman] and Justice McCormack [aka JamState]. Join us and listen to the voices and the stories attached. In our debut, we briefly discuss racial equality, legalization of marijuana in Canada and attending school with a disability. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are more matters to talk about.
Take a break, have a Kit-Kat and listen or watch our show. Do you have a story, topic or idea for our show? Contact Us! Want to be featured or know someone who should be featured on our show? Let us know! #thepeoplesvoices #tpv #tpvtoronto
Our names are Terrence Bishundayal [aka Bruther Luv], Michael Thomas [aka Redman] and Justice McCormack [aka JamState]. Join us and listen to the voices and the stories attached. In our debut, we briefly discuss racial equality, legalization of marijuana in Canada and attending school with a disability. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are more matters to talk about.
Take a break, have a Kit-Kat and listen or watch our show. Do you have a story, topic or idea for our show? Contact Us! Want to be featured or know someone who should be featured on our show? Let us know! #thepeoplesvoices #tpv #tpvtoronto
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