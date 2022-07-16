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A documentry by SkyWatch TV - An excess of 500,000 children are being trafficked every single day in our country alone. A child who is trafficked is sexually abused on average 5 to 15 times a day, and only 1% of these crimes are ever reported. This unimaginable darkness MUST BE STOPPED!
See my article with links at https://www.prayformychild.org/silent-cry-the-darker-side-of-child-sex-trafficking/
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