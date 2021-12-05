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X22 Spotlight: Sean Stone - The Pedo World Is Deep & Wide, Epstein/Maxwell Just The Tip Of The Iceberg
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325 views • December 05, 2021
Today’s Guest: Sean Stone
Website: Sean Stone
http://seanstone.info

Best Kept Secret - https://vimeo.com/ondemand/bestkeptsecret

The Paradigm of Money - https://theparadigmofmoneyfilm.com/

Sean Stone is a filmmaker, media host, author, actor, poet, speaker, and above all, truth-seeker and spiritual activist. He has a new documentary out called best kept secret, this documentary lays out the hidden agenda of the dark elite in a six-part documentary series. The documentary visits the dark world of Human trafficking, pedophilia. Sean begins the conversation explaining why he created the documentary Best Kept Secret. Sean explains that the pedo world is deep and wide and politicians, Hollywood and royals are all involved.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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interviewspotlightx22 reportsean stone
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