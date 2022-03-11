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Where Is The War? Why Are Soldiers Being Found Dead? House Passes $1.5 TRILLION Spending Bill
Aimless News
Aimless News
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180 views • March 11, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

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Sources used in video:

Brit casually strolls around Kiev looking for the war - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1500175827161554946.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Gee, I wonder why all the soldiers are dying in their bunks - https://waynedupree.com/2022/03/servicemen-dying-ft-bragg/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This should put the final nail in the coffin, another $1.5 trillion - https://twitter.com/RepTroyNehls/status/1501684689635057667

US is knee deep in biolabs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-us-department-defense-funding-ukrainian-biolabs-russia-releases-list-biological-agents-tested-us-biolabs-ukraine-including-salmonella-e-coli-anthrax-plague/?ref_src=aimlessnews

FDA is entirely corrupt - https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/the-fda-just-released-55000-documents-related-to-the-vaccine-we-noticed-something-missing/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Dr Zelenko calls for the execution of everyone involved - https://greatawakening.win/p/142B14BJxK/dr-zelenko-calls-for-the-executi/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Food crisis and starvation part of the plan - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-09-the-starvation-matrix-decoded-russia-fertilizer-hydrocarbons-co2-crop-yields.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

They won't drill with no pipeline to move it - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-former-keystone-pipeline-worker-speaks-out-on-americas-energy-crisis-we-tried-to-warn-you/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Election fraud in Texas - https://libertywire.net/10000-texas-votes-uncovered-uncounted-county-elections-chief-resigns/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden forgives student loans for govt workers - https://redstate.com/heartlandinstitute/2022/03/09/biden-quietly-forgives-student-loans-for-thousands-of-government-workers-while-millions-of-others-remain-crushed-by-debt-n533577?ref_src=aimlessnews

Austria suspends law forcing jab - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10593797/Austria-suspends-law-forcing-adults-Covid-jabs-weeks-making-vaccines-mandatory.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Google/YouTube deletes Ukraine documentary, watch it on Rumble - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/09/google-deletes-oliver-stone-documentary-ukraine-on-fire-western-government-and-nato-afraid-of-truth/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden to shut down fuel tanks stored in Hawaii - https://gcaptain.com/shutdown-worlds-largest-underground-bunker-fuel-tanks/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here's what they do when the market doesn't go their way - https://www.mining.com/lme-cancels-nickel-trading-after-price-soars-past-100000-a-tonne/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Remember when democrats cheered invading the capitol - https://twitter.com/USAisTheGr8est/status/1501740717122674689?ref_src=aimlessnews

Buttigiegs husband mocking pledge of allegiance - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1501746241532674049?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1501953195945324546?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Upchurch “Alcoholic Shrink” (Corbin KY) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PUfx08jxQw


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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