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Where Is The War? Why Are Soldiers Being Found Dead? House Passes $1.5 TRILLION Spending Bill
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180 views • March 11, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Brit casually strolls around Kiev looking for the war - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1500175827161554946.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gee, I wonder why all the soldiers are dying in their bunks - https://waynedupree.com/2022/03/servicemen-dying-ft-bragg/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This should put the final nail in the coffin, another $1.5 trillion - https://twitter.com/RepTroyNehls/status/1501684689635057667
US is knee deep in biolabs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-us-department-defense-funding-ukrainian-biolabs-russia-releases-list-biological-agents-tested-us-biolabs-ukraine-including-salmonella-e-coli-anthrax-plague/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FDA is entirely corrupt - https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/the-fda-just-released-55000-documents-related-to-the-vaccine-we-noticed-something-missing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dr Zelenko calls for the execution of everyone involved - https://greatawakening.win/p/142B14BJxK/dr-zelenko-calls-for-the-executi/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Food crisis and starvation part of the plan - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-09-the-starvation-matrix-decoded-russia-fertilizer-hydrocarbons-co2-crop-yields.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
They won't drill with no pipeline to move it - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-former-keystone-pipeline-worker-speaks-out-on-americas-energy-crisis-we-tried-to-warn-you/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Election fraud in Texas - https://libertywire.net/10000-texas-votes-uncovered-uncounted-county-elections-chief-resigns/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden forgives student loans for govt workers - https://redstate.com/heartlandinstitute/2022/03/09/biden-quietly-forgives-student-loans-for-thousands-of-government-workers-while-millions-of-others-remain-crushed-by-debt-n533577?ref_src=aimlessnews
Austria suspends law forcing jab - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10593797/Austria-suspends-law-forcing-adults-Covid-jabs-weeks-making-vaccines-mandatory.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Google/YouTube deletes Ukraine documentary, watch it on Rumble - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/09/google-deletes-oliver-stone-documentary-ukraine-on-fire-western-government-and-nato-afraid-of-truth/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden to shut down fuel tanks stored in Hawaii - https://gcaptain.com/shutdown-worlds-largest-underground-bunker-fuel-tanks/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's what they do when the market doesn't go their way - https://www.mining.com/lme-cancels-nickel-trading-after-price-soars-past-100000-a-tonne/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember when democrats cheered invading the capitol - https://twitter.com/USAisTheGr8est/status/1501740717122674689?ref_src=aimlessnews
Buttigiegs husband mocking pledge of allegiance - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1501746241532674049?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1501953195945324546?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Upchurch “Alcoholic Shrink” (Corbin KY) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PUfx08jxQw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Brit casually strolls around Kiev looking for the war - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1500175827161554946.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gee, I wonder why all the soldiers are dying in their bunks - https://waynedupree.com/2022/03/servicemen-dying-ft-bragg/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This should put the final nail in the coffin, another $1.5 trillion - https://twitter.com/RepTroyNehls/status/1501684689635057667
US is knee deep in biolabs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-us-department-defense-funding-ukrainian-biolabs-russia-releases-list-biological-agents-tested-us-biolabs-ukraine-including-salmonella-e-coli-anthrax-plague/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FDA is entirely corrupt - https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/the-fda-just-released-55000-documents-related-to-the-vaccine-we-noticed-something-missing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dr Zelenko calls for the execution of everyone involved - https://greatawakening.win/p/142B14BJxK/dr-zelenko-calls-for-the-executi/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Food crisis and starvation part of the plan - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-09-the-starvation-matrix-decoded-russia-fertilizer-hydrocarbons-co2-crop-yields.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
They won't drill with no pipeline to move it - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-former-keystone-pipeline-worker-speaks-out-on-americas-energy-crisis-we-tried-to-warn-you/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Election fraud in Texas - https://libertywire.net/10000-texas-votes-uncovered-uncounted-county-elections-chief-resigns/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden forgives student loans for govt workers - https://redstate.com/heartlandinstitute/2022/03/09/biden-quietly-forgives-student-loans-for-thousands-of-government-workers-while-millions-of-others-remain-crushed-by-debt-n533577?ref_src=aimlessnews
Austria suspends law forcing jab - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10593797/Austria-suspends-law-forcing-adults-Covid-jabs-weeks-making-vaccines-mandatory.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Google/YouTube deletes Ukraine documentary, watch it on Rumble - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/09/google-deletes-oliver-stone-documentary-ukraine-on-fire-western-government-and-nato-afraid-of-truth/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden to shut down fuel tanks stored in Hawaii - https://gcaptain.com/shutdown-worlds-largest-underground-bunker-fuel-tanks/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's what they do when the market doesn't go their way - https://www.mining.com/lme-cancels-nickel-trading-after-price-soars-past-100000-a-tonne/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember when democrats cheered invading the capitol - https://twitter.com/USAisTheGr8est/status/1501740717122674689?ref_src=aimlessnews
Buttigiegs husband mocking pledge of allegiance - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1501746241532674049?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1501953195945324546?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Upchurch “Alcoholic Shrink” (Corbin KY) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PUfx08jxQw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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