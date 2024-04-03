Create New Account
NWO: Poisonous Ivermectin targets the poor, truth seekers & conservatives
Follower of Christ777
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law. 


Credits to Tim Truth


In his excellent video presentation, Tim looks at how poisonous ivermectin is being distributed to target the poor, conservatives and truth seekers. 

 

The pretentious left-wing globalists want to depopulate the world of any conservative opponents and the poor from the face of the planet. 


Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy." 

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christconservativeword of godyeshuapoorson of godtruth seekersyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysivermectinfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true

