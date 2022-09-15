Wake Up! 9/11 - NO PLANES on 9/11

In this episode James is sitting in the kitchen talking about No Planes. Trying to stress to you all that this fact dismantles the entire 9/11 LIE! Shots of the Mike Hezarkhani footage showing the second plane hitting Tower 2 and pointing out the GLITCH!!!! Followed by a sped up production of a Boeing 767 being constructed. You will see how fragile these planes are.
