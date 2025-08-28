Processing Materials of Pelletizer | Animal Feed & Biomass Applications

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What kind of materials can a pelletizer process? 🌾🌲 From corn, soybean meal, and rice bran for animal feed, to sawdust, wood chips, straw, and sunflower husks for biomass fuel — RICHI pelletizers are designed to handle it all. With reliable performance and customized solutions, our machines help farmers, feed mills, and biomass plants turn raw materials into high-value pellets efficiently.
🔥 Discover how RICHI pelletizers transform different raw materials into profitable products. Contact us today to start your pelletizing journey!