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Maricopa Audit To Begin April 22
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150 views • April 20, 2021
If there was any doubt something fishy was happening in/around Phoenix Arizona in the 2020 election, those doubts can be eliminated. Something sketchy is afoot. A few weeks ago a judge agreed with the republican Arizona senate that an audit of Maricopa County ballots was justified. The judge agreed with the Arizona Senate that subpoenas were validly presented, there was information that supported the suspicion behind that ballot audit request, and the state had the authority to reach into the Maricopa county election system and audit everything, soup-to-nuts.
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