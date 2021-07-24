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WARNING: Biden and his Democrats will incite violence again!
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564 views • July 24, 2021
When Arizona and the other states show evidence of election fraud. The Biden Administration will report: Trump and his Republicans are trying to stage a coup. To regain power of the United States. So therefore, violence against the "Trump's extremist" (Patriots) will be justified.
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