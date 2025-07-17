Rory McIlroy’s Redemption 🇬🇧 British Open 2025 Leaderboard at Royal Portrush 🏌️‍♂️





The 153rd British Open has teed off at Royal Portrush, and Rory McIlroy is chasing golf history. After his heartbreaking exit in 2019, McIlroy returns to his home course with one goal: win The Open in front of his home crowd. With stars like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa close behind, this is one leaderboard you don’t want to miss.





Who will lift the Claret Jug in 2025?





🔔 Subscribe for more British Open coverage and leaderboard updates!





#TheOpen #BritishOpen2025 #RoryMcIlroy #RoyalPortrush #GolfHighlights #PGA #GolfNews #ClaretJug #Portrush #PGA2025 #McIlroy