Former WHO Vice-President: COVID Vaccine Is Killing More People Than the COVID Virus Does

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/18/2022 Former WHO vice-president speaks at an EU summit: the Covid vaccine is killing more people than the Covid virus does. Approving and promoting the vaccine is the biggest scandal of medical history.