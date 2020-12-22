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Vaccinating the Elderly + Allergic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine -- '‘This Week’ With Mary + Polly"
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89 views • December 22, 2020
Mary and Polly discuss the latest COVID vaccine-related headline news, including “preemptive programming” by Big Pharma to prepare us for vaccine deaths among the elderly, and how the CDC recommends those who’ve had allergic reactions in the past “get the vaccine anyway.”
See a detailed written summary at the video source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mary-polly-allergic-reactions-pfizer-vaccine/
See a detailed written summary at the video source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mary-polly-allergic-reactions-pfizer-vaccine/
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