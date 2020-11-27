137. CYBER PANDEMIC - HOW WE LOST THE WAR - INTERVIEW APRIL 2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
READ THE DESCRIPTION...
VIDEO YOU TUBE: https://youtu.be/u4dVrK0lrr8
This is a discussion on what we face today - the coming World Economic Forum "cyber pandemic". Where all banks, electrical grids and transportation will be shut down, bringing the modern world to a halt.
In this talk between myself, Jeremy Rothe Kushell, Greg McCarron & the nephew of Skull & Bones, founder of FedEx, Fred Smith - Joseph Davies...we discuss what was coming via cyber pandemics instigated by the "cyber technology juggernaught" Israel.
We warned non stop for three years.
UN Refugee Application | Brendon Lee O'Connell - 100MB PDF file
https://mega.nz/#!x6hDWYaR!GOaK-TCZBF_acroFHgYa6bi3r1TZ-O8btzYYG7b6XkI
We have enough talk and enough links. We have enough 'do nothing' internet stars and "successful you tube channels" of pretend internet dissidents building online social media influencing businesses - from the comfort of their basement office chairs.
29:40 - Here is where I state how we have failed. How I have begged. We MUST lobby POLITICALLY, particularly to the military on this issue.
"No white nationalist idiots". Greg McCarron repeatedly went on Know More News and Adam Green at least 6 times. This, despite him knowing full well Adam Green had been swanning around Israel avoiding instant deportation with Jake Morphoneus of Blackstone Intelligence. Adam Green repeatedly had on well known White Supremacist Christopher Jon BJKERNES - go here to see him stating "the white race must rule the other races"...
VIDEO 5 - TRUMP v CORONA - https://youtu.be/utezZVjnlw0?t=1239
Adam Green was interviewing every white nationalist wanna be internet star he could find...& Jeremy Rothe Kushell REFUSES point blank to publicly distance himself from his "colleague" Greg McCarron & his other idiot embarrassments Dr Kevin "lets bring down the petro dollar" BARRETT & the congenital liar Gordon DUFF of Veterans Today.
After watching Patrick Bergy and the Shadow Gate investigations, have you worked out who these people are?
Watch these videos if you are new to this subject...
PLAYLIST - RATS IN THE RANKS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXv3y_fqtXM&;list=PLPjpz9Br8FzyQ7DMByzjT-rpNq4jPaZVg
When they come for you - a psychiatric emergency team, police, Covid Rapid Response and Child Protective Services to forcibly swab you, remove your children, psychiatrically asses you...place you in a psychiatric facility - forcibly medicated - or a FEMA Camp for forced isolation and containment....as well as bring down US and world critical infrastructure...I want you to look at the people "above" and ALL your "internet stars" keeping your ass FIRMLY glued to your seat and your eyes glued to your smart phone...and you can ponder as you "burn in the camps", wishing you had lobbied them in the streets, electorate offices, military bases and FBI Field Headquarters.
If the internet star is not out on the street, showing you how to lobby, engage with military, policing and the intelligence community - they are worse than useless and more likely, working for a privatized military social media influencing data analytic contractor.
You're playing with your life...and the lives of your kids. This is it. If not now when? If not you who?
We'll be getting more street action done over the coming months. Assuming we have that long.
Good luck.
Here are the video's you should watch if you are new to this...
5. TRUMP v CORONA | 2020 & THE FORCED ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utezZVjnlw0
6. COVID KILL SWITCH | ISRAEL & MICROSOFT, HOW THEY SUBVERT AMERICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWfDqHJZbkE
7. COVID KILL SWITCH | ISRAEL & UNIT 8200 TAKE OVER NEW YORK & PENTAGON
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RQF1OPxXio
8. COVID KILL SWITCH | A FEW GOOD JEWS - DEM PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS AMBUSHED ON THE STREETS...ISRAEL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JUICyka11o
9. COVID KILL SWITCH | ISRAELS SECRET WEAPON, THE TALPIOT PROGRAM - REMASTERED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZ9_URbPIgk
4. COVID 19 - CORONA, ISRAEL, THE BUNTING CLOVERLEAF MAP, PALESTINE & GREATER ISRAEL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HG17cukYAXE
17. COVID-19 KILL SWITCH | DID ISRAEL INVENT 5G & WHY ARE THEY SO SLOW TO BUILD 5G NETWORKS?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD_hUzHaWYI
10. COVID 19 KILL SWITCH | ISRAELI DRONES WORLD WIDE, HOW ISRAEL RUSSIA, IRAN & CHINA WORK TOGETHER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFHU68FLTTc
https://www.patreon.com/talpiot
BTC - 1FXTuR8vPYAkwVuTr15p86ZwEUmkpVLdq7
BCH - qqhnn9pts9hdrzm2n8vvf5mvnee7nw2gw5neugv89n
ETH - 0x076C06ba1fAbe73bcD5105027C1C7AA8a0F44dF7
LTC - LKhLQECrB5Kf6gPWcAxhxyb6Pu2ih18KaQ
Acc Name: Brendon L. OConnell
Bank: St George Bank, Perth, Central Business District
Acc No: 055164731
BSB: 116879
SWIFF Code: SGBLAU2S