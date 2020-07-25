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Trump Seventeen - Trump dix-sept (17)
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71 views • July 25, 2020
Croyez vous en la coïncidence ?
Combien de coïncidences avant que cela devienne mathématiquement impossible ?
Élargissez votre réflexion.
Essayez d'écouter attentivement et voyez si vous pouvez entendre un nombre spécifique répété.
Combien de coïncidences avant que cela devienne mathématiquement impossible ?
Élargissez votre réflexion.
Essayez d'écouter attentivement et voyez si vous pouvez entendre un nombre spécifique répété.
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