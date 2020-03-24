© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbing Truth Revealed About Pro Antifa Bar Cider Riot In Portland, Oregon!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • March 24, 2020
Video taken from Andy Ngo on Feb 5th, 2020. Andy Ngo was interviewed by Lars Larson to discuss his recent report into Portland Antifa pub, Cider Riot. The newly obtained unredacted state investigation casts significant doubt on the claim that Cider Riot was the victim of "right-wing violence". Read the report in The Post Millennial:
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/shocking-truth-revealed-about-downfall-of-portland-antifa-pub/
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/shocking-truth-revealed-about-downfall-of-portland-antifa-pub/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.