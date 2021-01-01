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Seth Rich Bombshell: Deposition Indicates He Was Communicating with Wikileaks - Requesting Payment
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237 views • January 01, 2021
The latest release of a Sy Hersch deposition reveals not only that Hersch has to contradict himself from his public statements regarding murdered DC staffer Seth Rich, but admits that Rich had communication with Wikileaks and that he was requesting payment. This is a bombshell in the case that is now more than 4 years old.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/seth-rich-bombshell-deposition-indicates-he-was-communicating-with-wikileaks-requesting-payment/
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