© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ucd 의과 대학교수 코로나 백신 접종 하면 5~10년내 사망 경고!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • June 19, 2021
UCD 의과 대학교수 돌로레스 카힐 교수 코로나 백신 접종 하면 5년~10년내 사망한다 경고!!
Prof. Dolores Cahill, Professor at UCD Medical University
warns that if you get the corona vaccine, you will die within 5 to 10 years!!
Prof. Dolores Cahill, Professor at UCD Medical University
warns that if you get the corona vaccine, you will die within 5 to 10 years!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.